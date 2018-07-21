DA WC embarks on series of public meetings to interrogate land reform
The DA says during these meetings citizens can raise their concerns, ideas and opinions on land expropriation without compensation.
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape has embarked on a series of public meetings to interrogate one of the country's most burning issues land reform.
The first gathering kicked off today in Citrusdal.
The DA's Odette Cason says, “As the leadershi we’ll use this opportunity to listen to the public and ensure our position in this matter.”
Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape is also leading a Land Summit in Stellenbosch.
The ANC's Cameron Dugmore says, “We made it very clear that as the ANC we do not support land invasions.
“But what we need is an accountable and responsive government that can engage with communities, not by informing about things which are not possible but actually informing them about things that can be done.”
