Cele confident of eliminating gang kingpins in WC

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says officers will continue to target and eliminate gang kingpins in the Western Cape.

Police have arrested at least seven gang 'high flyers' in the province since the beginning of operation thunder.

The operation was launched in May to focus on murders, taxi violence, political killings, cash-in-transit heists and armed robberies.

Officials have recorded a spike in the number of murders in various suburbs.

Cele earlier this week, briefed the media on some of the challenges and successes of the crime fighting initiative over the past two months.

“Those are seven high flyers that we have arrested; the hitman of the 28s barbarian mobsters.”