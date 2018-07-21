Bisho high court rules against govt for failing to fix school infrastructure
The Bisho High Court has ruled that government's indefinite delay in repairing dilapidated schools is unconstitutional.
The judgement was passed down at the court after lobby group Equal Education challenged the department of basic education arguing that its regulations for fixing schools were inappropriate and invalid.
The court has ruled in favour of the advocacy group with costs, forcing the department to amend its regulations and remove all identified escape clauses.
The court has found the department failed to meet its own deadline when it released the Norms and Standards for School Infrastructure report, back in 2016.
Equal Education's Daniel Linde explains that they've been trying to engage government for months on the issue.
“The regulations which the minister adopted which set out the timeframe for fixing school infrastructure were Constitutionally flawed and it’s something we told her and tried to engage her.”
The ruling is set to affect school across the country.
