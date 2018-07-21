11 carriages engulfed in flames at Cape Town station
CAPE TOWN – Eleven Metrorail carriages have been engulfed in a fire at the Cape Town station in the Cape Town CBD this afternoon.
While details are still sketchy, it's understood officials are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident.
Passengers at the station witnessed the carriages going up in flame, filling the platform with clouds of black smoke.
The City’s fire and Rescue Services says four fire engines have been dispatched to the scene.
#Trainfire Officials say 11 carriages have been distroyed in a fire at Cape Town train station. KP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2018
#Trainfire Officials are currently at Cape Town train station, platform 15 and 16 extinguishing a fire while commuters are being directed out of the station. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/dG83Sw7Jtf— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2018
#Trainfire Smoke seen from the Royal Cape Yacht club. Picture: Supplied pic.twitter.com/z2Shaaiuy9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2018
#Trainfire Firefighters are extinguishing a fire at Cape Town train station. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/ch7u7LGt43— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2018
Officials are currently on scene at platform 15 and 16 extinguishing the fire while commuters are being directed out of the station.
The fire broke out this afternoon and Metrorail says it is unclear what started the fire.
Fire and Rescue's Theo Layne says, “The city is currently dealing with a train fire at Cape Town railway station where they have numerous railway carriages that are destroyed. No injuries have been reported yet.”
Meanwhile, a regular commuter says she is shocked by the incident and adds that she is concerned about safety on trains.
“It’s frustrating you know and nobody seems to do anything about it. You fear getting in because sometimes you’re afraid that you can’t get out.”
