11 carriages engulfed in flames at Cape Town station

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
Go

11 carriages engulfed in flames at Cape Town station

While details are still sketchy, its understood officials are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident.

Eleven Metrorail carriages have been engulfed in a fire at the Cape Town station in the Cape Town CBD on 21 July 2018. Picture: EWN.
Eleven Metrorail carriages have been engulfed in a fire at the Cape Town station in the Cape Town CBD on 21 July 2018. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Eleven Metrorail carriages have been engulfed in a fire at the Cape Town station in the Cape Town CBD this afternoon.

While details are still sketchy, it's understood officials are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident.

Passengers at the station witnessed the carriages going up in flame, filling the platform with clouds of black smoke.

The City’s fire and Rescue Services says four fire engines have been dispatched to the scene.

Officials are currently on scene at platform 15 and 16 extinguishing the fire while commuters are being directed out of the station.

The fire broke out this afternoon and Metrorail says it is unclear what started the fire.

Fire and Rescue's Theo Layne says, “The city is currently dealing with a train fire at Cape Town railway station where they have numerous railway carriages that are destroyed. No injuries have been reported yet.”

Meanwhile, a regular commuter says she is shocked by the incident and adds that she is concerned about safety on trains.

“It’s frustrating you know and nobody seems to do anything about it. You fear getting in because sometimes you’re afraid that you can’t get out.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA