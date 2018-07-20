Water Dept to meet WC authorities over relaxing water restrictions

Level 6B water restrictions are currently in place, where citizens are required to use 50 litres of water per day.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Water and Sanitation will on Friday meet with the local and Western Cape government to discuss the water restrictions and relaxing thereof.

Regional Head at the Department of Water and Sanitation, Rashied Khan, says that the department will have a high-level meeting in Cape Town today.

"We're going to have a get-together and a collective decision on all the things that need checking and all the prevailing conditions of the drought. So we are at the Department of Water and Sanitation at the position where we want to wait for a month."

Last month, the City of Cape Town announced that Day Zero, the day that taps in the city would run dry, would not happen before 2020.

Dam levels in the Western Cape have risen to 48.7%.

The Department of Government Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell says the provincial situation began turning around towards the end of April.

This time last year dams were still at 25%. The dams feeding the City of Cape Town are standing at 54.7%.