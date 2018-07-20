[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa addresses Gauteng ANC elective conference

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
Go

[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa addresses Gauteng ANC elective conference

The conference will see the election of new provincial leaders, as well as discussions on the party’s electioneering plans as it focuses on retaining Gauteng in next year’s elections.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa at the Gauteng ANC's elective conference in Irene, Pretoria on 20 July 2018. Picture: Qaanitah Hunter/EWN
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa at the Gauteng ANC's elective conference in Irene, Pretoria on 20 July 2018. Picture: Qaanitah Hunter/EWN
14 minutes ago

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng provincial conference in Irene, Pretoria.

The conference will see the election of new provincial leaders, as well as discussions on the party’s electioneering plans as it focuses on retaining Gauteng in next year’s elections.

WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses Gauteng ANC elective conference

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA