[WATCH] Abuse survivor: I want justice for my daughter
Louise McAuliffe & Mia Lindeque | The mother of the 17-year-old girl who was allegedly abused by former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane is a victim of abuse herself. She told EWN that she does not want their money. She wants justice for her daughter.
