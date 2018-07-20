'Transport sector shouldn't be declared an essential service'
Numsa says this will undermine the rights of workers to strike.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Friday morning made presentations at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) as to why the transport sector should not be deemed an essential service.
Over 17,000 drivers joined a bus strike in May, leaving thousands of commuters stranded in parts of the country for almost a month.
Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “As Numsa we resist any attempts by the government to take away the right to strike. And we see this process as another way this government is trying to take away the hard-won right of the working class to strike.”
