Taxi driver arrested after assaulting JMPD officer

JOHANNESBURG – A taxi driver has been arrested at Joe Slovo and Houghton Drive after assaulting a Metro Police officer.

It is understood that the officer was directing traffic when the driver apparently grew impatient, got out of his car and punched her.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar says: "The officer had a bleeding nose and was taken to Milpark Hospital for treatment and the taxi driver will be detained and charged at Hillbrow Police Station."