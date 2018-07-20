Taxi accident in Bryanston leaves approximately 20 people injured

Paramedics say arrived on the scene to find the taxi lying on its roof on the side of William Nicol Drive.

JOHANNESBURG – A taxi has rolled over on William Nicol Drive in Bryanston, Johannesburg, leaving approximately 20 people injured on Friday night.

Paramedics say arrived on the scene to find the taxi lying on its roof on the side of the road.

A statement by the ER24 says: “Several people were found scattered around on the scene while one patient was found entrapped inside the vehicle. Rescue services had to use specialised rescue equipment to free the trapped patient from the vehicle.”

It adds, three of those have sustained critical injuries while the others had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Meanwhile, there are also reports of a multi-vehicle accident in Midrand.

@News24 bad bad traffic Near #midrand after an accident holding cars in Midrand. Really back hope everyone is okay. pic.twitter.com/4n3dpI2B4U — Ricky G Leamus (@rickygleamus) July 20, 2018