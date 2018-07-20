Suspect accused of shooting Rameez Patel's brother to appear in court
Sulmani is accused of attempted murder after he allegedly shot Razeen Patel on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG – A 22-year-old man accused of shooting the brother of double murder-accused Rameez Patel has made his first appearance in a Limpopo court.
The suspect Ali Sulmani appeared before Mankweng Magistrates and his case is postponed to 26 July 2018 for formal bail application.
He's charged with attempted murder.
The police's Seabi Mamphaswa says that the motive for the shooting is being investigated.
Razeen is recovering in hospital.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
