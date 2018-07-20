Suspect accused of shooting Rameez Patel's brother to appear in court

Sulmani is accused of attempted murder after he allegedly shot Razeen Patel on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG – A 22-year-old man accused of shooting the brother of double murder-accused Rameez Patel has made his first appearance in a Limpopo court.

The suspect Ali Sulmani appeared before Mankweng Magistrates and his case is postponed to 26 July 2018 for formal bail application.

He's charged with attempted murder.

Sulmani is accused of attempted murder after he allegedly shot Razeen Patel on Sunday.

The police's Seabi Mamphaswa says that the motive for the shooting is being investigated.

“The arrest came after numerous complaints of criminal activity at this address. The suspects were taken to Raven Smith SAPS. Illegal activity in city rental stock will not be tolerated.”

Razeen is recovering in hospital.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)