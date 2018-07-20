SPCA grateful to AfriForum for going after Thandi Modise

The animal rights group and AfriForum announced on Thursday they would prosecute the NCOP chair on charges of animal cruelty.

JOHANNESBURG - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) says it would never have been able to privately prosecute National Council of Provinces chair Thandi Modise on its own.

In 2014, inspectors visited Modise's North West farm and found dozens of animals had starved to death or had been living in horrendous conditions, which led to more than 160 of them having to be put down.

The SPCA has described the matter involving Modise as one of the most severe cases of animal cruelty it's ever seen.

It says prosecutor Gerrie Nel and his team approached inspectors to offer help and expertise in order to seek justice after the NPA declined to prosecute Modise.

The SPCA says the high-calibre team offered by AfriForum is not only incredibly costly but has been invaluable to the investigation in tracing witnesses and verifying statements.

It says given that the organisation is under-resourced, it is grateful for the support.

Meanwhile, Modise has described the prosecution as an abuse of judicial process.

