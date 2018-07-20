Sanef concerned after HuffPost SA announces closure
The Huffington Post in South Africa has announced it will be shutting down after just 18 months in operation.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) says its concerned over by the direction the South African media industry appears to be heading, with another publication announcing its closure this week.
News of its closure comes just weeks after Afro Voice, formerly known as The New Age, announced it would be shutting down, leaving many journalists without a job.
Sanef's Kate Skinner says the current trend in worrying as it threatens the diversity of South African media.
“Sanef is very worried about a number of issues; obviously we’re worried about the journalists who potentially might lose their jobs and other issue is you’ve got another voice that has now closed.”
