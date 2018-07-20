Sandringham High School principal found at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

-
Makhura: We’re ready to test Constitution for land expropriationPolitics
-
Man arrested after knife attack on German busWorld
-
[WATCH] Cele visits HermanusLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand recovers from hawkish cenbank comments, stocks riseBusiness
-
Sanef concerned after HuffPost SA announces closureLocal
-
Sandringham High School principal found at Charlotte Maxeke HospitalLocal
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Cele visits HermanusLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand recovers from hawkish cenbank comments, stocks riseBusiness
-
Sanef concerned after HuffPost SA announces closureLocal
-
Sandringham High School principal found at Charlotte Maxeke HospitalLocal
-
Black people must give back land they stole from the Khoisan - GroenewaldPolitics
-
WC water restrictions to remain in placeLocal
Popular Topics
Popular Topics
-
Taylor Swift leads all-star 'Cats' movie castLifestyle
-
Linkin Park mark anniversary of Chester Bennington's deathLifestyle
-
Ashley Judd slams 'offensive' Harvey Weinstein court moveLifestyle
-
Four men indicted in murder of Florida rapper XXXTentacionLifestyle
-
Will living longer make our lives better?Lifestyle
-
Bodysuits, boots and masks galore as Comic-Con opens in San DiegoLifestyle
-
[OPINION] Between women in a ‘man’s world’Opinion
-
First female 'Doctor Who' calls role 'an absolute joy'Lifestyle
-
Trevor Noah fires back at French diplomat over make-up of World Cup teamLifestyle
-
Black people must give back land they stole from the Khoisan - GroenewaldPolitics
-
DA clarifies its stance on declaring teaching an essential serviceLocal
-
Ramaphosa calls for campaign to recoup stolen state moneyPolitics
-
Ramaphosa urges Gauteng ANC to reflect on electoral declinePolitics
-
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa addresses Gauteng ANC elective conferencePolitics
-
Ramaphosa expected to address Gauteng ANC provincial conferencePolitics
-
[OPINION] Between women in a ‘man’s world’Opinion
-
[OPINION] Grappling with Madiba’s legacyOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Trump’s cost to U.S. credibilityOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Donald Trump’s bizarre world tour: embarrassing and shockingOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Obama invites the world to find its better angelsOpinion
-
[OPINION] #WorldEmojiDay: Not just a figment of your emojinationOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
Eskom's Daniels found guilty of serious misconduct & dismissedBusiness
-
'Transport sector shouldn't be declared an essential service'Business
-
[LISTEN] Christo Wiese responds to tax evasion claimsBusiness
-
Apple Watch, FitBit could feel cost of US tariffsBusiness
-
Sasol flags up to 11% drop in FY earningsBusiness
-
Rand stabilises after steep fallBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Fri
- 15°C
- 1°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 1°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 1°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 13°C
Sandringham High School principal found at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
It’s understood he's in a critical but stable condition in ICU after he was knocked over by a vehicle while walking in the Brakpan area.
JOHANNESBURG - The missing principal of Sandringham High School has been located.
Phillip Du Plessis was found at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital on Friday afternoon.
It’s understood he's in a critical but stable condition in ICU after he was knocked over by a vehicle while walking in the Brakpan area.
The 55-year-old was reported missing earlier this week after he failed to report for work.
He was last seen at Carnival City Casino two weeks ago.
The Gauteng Education Department's Steve Mabona said: “We are putting him and his family in our prayers during this difficult period and wishing him a speedy recovery.”
Popular in Local
-
Black people must give back land they stole from the Khoisan - Groenewaldone hour ago
-
Eskom's Daniels found guilty of serious misconduct & dismissed3 hours ago
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 17 July 20183 days ago
-
JMPD officer beaten by taxi driver discharged from hospital3 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa calls for campaign to recoup stolen state money3 hours ago
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case11 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.