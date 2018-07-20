Popular Topics


Sandringham High School principal found at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

It’s understood he's in a critical but stable condition in ICU after he was knocked over by a vehicle while walking in the Brakpan area.

Sandringham High School principal Phillip Du Plessis. Picture: South African Teachers Facebook page
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The missing principal of Sandringham High School has been located.

Phillip Du Plessis was found at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital on Friday afternoon.

It’s understood he's in a critical but stable condition in ICU after he was knocked over by a vehicle while walking in the Brakpan area.

The 55-year-old was reported missing earlier this week after he failed to report for work.

He was last seen at Carnival City Casino two weeks ago.

The Gauteng Education Department's Steve Mabona said: “We are putting him and his family in our prayers during this difficult period and wishing him a speedy recovery.”

