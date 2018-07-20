Equal Education hails 'momentous' ruling on dilapidated schools

The court on Thursday ruled that government's indefinite delay in repairing dilapidated schools is unconditional.

CAPE TOWN - Equal Education has described the Bhisho High Court's ruling as a momentous victory That will strengthen the ability of pupils, teachers, parents and greater society to uphold the rights of children.

The court on Thursday ruled that government's indefinite delay in repairing dilapidated schools is unconstitutional.

In her ruling, Acting Judge Nomawabo Msizi said she could not fathom why the department could not "develop a plan and allocate resources" to fix schools.

The department failed to meet its own deadline in 2016, after releasing its norms and standards for school infrastructure report.

Frustrated by the department's inaction, Equal Education looked to the courts.

Equal Education's Daniel Linde says the ruling affects public schools across the country.

“Every learner and family and teacher attending public school can rely on these regulations to say my school should have water, sanitation, electricity and proper structures.”

When the report was released, over 9,000 schools still used pit latrines which is another burning issue that President Ramaphosa wants dealt with urgently.