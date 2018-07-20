Ramaphosa urges Gauteng ANC to reflect on electoral decline

In the run-up to next year's general elections, President Ramaphosa says the ANC must find ways to correct its wrongs.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng must seriously reflect on what went wrong in the party leading to the decline in electoral support in the 2016 local government elections.

He was addressing the opening of the ANC Gauteng provincial conference in Irene on Friday.

Ramaphosa says while delegates diagnose the problems that led to it losing two metros in the province, delegates must not tear each other apart.

“Delegates to this conference must necessarily, honestly assess the extent to which our weaknesses as leaders and as members contributed to the decline in electoral support, even among our traditional supporters.”

