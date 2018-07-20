Ramaphosa expected to address Gauteng ANC provincial conference
The conference will see the election of new provincial leaders, as well as discussions on the party’s electioneering plans as it focuses on retaining Gauteng in next year’s elections.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday morning expected to address the African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng provincial conference.
Premier David Makhura won’t face any competition for the top spot in the ANC in the province.
But the position for his deputy is up for grabs.
Regional leaders from three regions were in last-minute caucuses on Thursday night trying to reach consensus over the position of deputy chairperson.
The position is being contested by Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile, Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and former Joburg mayor, Parks Tau.
The ANC in Johannesburg wants both Maile and Tau to be accommodated for top positions in the provincial party.
The formal nomination of candidates will take place this evening.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
