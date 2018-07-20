Popular Topics
Ramaphosa calls for campaign to recoup stolen state money

President Cyril Ramaphosa says billions of rands have been syphoned off from the state as a result of corruption.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the opening of the ANC Gauteng provincial conference in Irene, Pretoria. Picture: @GautengANC/Twitter.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the opening of the ANC Gauteng provincial conference in Irene, Pretoria. Picture: @GautengANC/Twitter.
57 minutes ago

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has sounded the call for a massive campaign to recoup money lost through government corruption.

Ramaphosa addressed the opening of the African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng provincial conference in Irene on Friday afternoon.

The president says billions of rands have been syphoned off from the state as a result of corruption.

Now he says it’s time to go after those who stole state funds.

“We must now be saying we want that money back because that money must go for pay for health and schools.”

Ramaphosa says the electorate wants to see determination from the ANC to root out corruption.

The president further warned that next year’s general election will be hard fought, and the ANC cannot rely merely on loyalty to the party.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

