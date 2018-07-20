Ramaphosa calls for campaign to recoup stolen state money
President Cyril Ramaphosa says billions of rands have been syphoned off from the state as a result of corruption.
PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has sounded the call for a massive campaign to recoup money lost through government corruption.
Ramaphosa addressed the opening of the African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng provincial conference in Irene on Friday afternoon.
The president says billions of rands have been syphoned off from the state as a result of corruption.
Now he says it’s time to go after those who stole state funds.
“We must now be saying we want that money back because that money must go for pay for health and schools.”
Ramaphosa says the electorate wants to see determination from the ANC to root out corruption.
The president further warned that next year’s general election will be hard fought, and the ANC cannot rely merely on loyalty to the party.
#ANCGP Ramaphosa ends his speech and the conference now adjourns for lunch. pic.twitter.com/VghuAFpmUb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 20, 2018
#ANCGP Ramaphosa says government must embark on a massive project to recoup the money lost through the corruption. He says they want the money back. QH pic.twitter.com/8AdlhfAH0h— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 20, 2018
#ANCGP Makhura: Recent polling data shows that the ANC is steadily regaining confidence of people. But we must not be complacent. We still have a long way to go. QH pic.twitter.com/yr0AUnkMmz— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 20, 2018
#ANCGP Acting chairperson David Makhura will deliver his political report now. QH pic.twitter.com/eGx4AGirZa— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 20, 2018
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa urges Gauteng ANC to reflect on electoral decline
-
We are not racist, says new political party
-
[PODCAST] Poisonous Bullets: The Silent Betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa (Episode 2)
-
[LISTEN] Zille: I've never undermined anyone
-
KZN ANC nomination process expected to be hotly contested affair
-
Magashule hits out at ANC members who take party to court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.