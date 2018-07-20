Policeman critical after axe attack in Zwelihle

Hermanus CPF says the incident occurred shortly after 7pm on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - A police officer in Hermanus is recovering in hospital after members of the Zwelihle community attacked him with an axe.

The police officer has been admitted to hospital in a critical condition where he is receiving treatment.

Zwelihle has been the scene of on-going violence, with protesters demanding the release of a community activist.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to address the community later on Friday.