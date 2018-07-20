Policeman critical after axe attack in Zwelihle
Hermanus CPF says the incident occurred shortly after 7pm on Thursday night.
CAPE TOWN - A police officer in Hermanus is recovering in hospital after members of the Zwelihle community attacked him with an axe.
The police officer has been admitted to hospital in a critical condition where he is receiving treatment.
Zwelihle has been the scene of on-going violence, with protesters demanding the release of a community activist.
Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to address the community later on Friday.
