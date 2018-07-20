[PODCAST] Poisonous Bullets: The Silent Betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa (Episode 2)

Ziyanda Ngcobo | EWN goes inside the truth in a new three-part podcast series, “Poisonous Bullets: The Silent Betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa”. In episode two, journalist Ziyanda Ngcobo explores who would have wanted Sindiso Magaqa dead. Was it only because he was outspoken about corruption in the Umzimkhulu municipality? Maybe the rumours of him planning to join the EFF upset some? Or was his love life part of the reason why he is no longer alive?