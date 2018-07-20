Other issues cause power outages in Tshwane after Wapadrand station rebuild
The City of Tshwane says the reconnecting process of the Wapadrand Substation hasn’t been easy as new faults on the lines have been detected.
PRETORIA - Despite the Tshwane Municipality completing the rebuild of the gutted Wapadrand Substation earlier this week, some areas continue to be affected by power failures in part due to cable theft.
Thousands of residents in Pretoria East were left in the dark for all of last week.
The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.
Tshwane municipal technicians and engineers completed a task ordinarily completed in six months in just one week.
But the city’s Selby Bokaba says the reconnecting process hasn’t been easy as new faults on the lines have been detected.
“You find that the problem could be cable theft, cable fault or vandalism of infrastructure which is what happened during the course of this week.”
Next week the Tshwane metro police’s specialized cable theft unit will receive new vehicles.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
