NC Education Dept offers counselling to school after learner shot

JOHANNESBURG – The Northern Cape Education Department says that pupils and teachers at a school where a grade 10 learner was shot dead are receiving counselling, while the motive for the murder remains unknown.

The man who allegedly shot and killed the learner will appear in the Kuruman magistrates court on Friday.

The pupil was shot dead on school grounds at the Makgolokwe Middle School near Batlaharo on Wednesday.

Representatives from the Basic Education Department visited the school on Thursday.

The department’s Lehuna Ntwane says that the suspect was standing outside the school grounds when he allegedly shot the learner.

“The police are now investigating the cause and now I can report to you that the perpetrator has since been arrested.”

Ntwane says that counselling has been provided to the teachers and learners.

“Those who have shown any signs of post-traumatic stress will be attended to.”

He says this was an isolated incident.

At the same time, Parliament’s Basic Education Committee chair Nomalanga Gina has expressed shock and sadness and says communities should assist in keeping schools safe.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)