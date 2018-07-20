Municipal officials to be investigated following Kimberly protests
The Sol Plaatje Municipality was rocked by violent protests last week when residents demanded the city's municipal manager and chief financial officer be axed.
CAPE TOWN - The terms of reference for an investigation into two top Kimberly municipal officials have been decided.
The Sol Plaatje Municipality was rocked by violent protests last week when residents charged through the streets demanding the city's municipal manager and chief financial officer be axed.
Mounting pressure led to the officials being suspended until further notice, and the provincial government undertook to investigate the claims.
The probe is now in the hands of the provincial department after the African National Congress-led municipality caved to residents' demands for the officials to step down.
Violent scenes played out in the region when roads were blocked, shops were looted and tyres set alight.
With the terms of reference now set, the investigation leader Bafedile Lenkoe says residents' concerns will be taken into account.
“We are going to work from the petitions, those demands and allegations that have been made in the petitions from the community.”
The city's top brass is also accused of allegedly spending millions on hiring municipal vehicles.
