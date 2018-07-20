MPs condemn attack on Hermanus policeman
The officer was attacked by a group of protesters on Thursday night. He sustained serious injuries.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Police Portfolio Committee has condemned an attack on a policeman in Zwelihle in Hermanus.
The area has been the scene of violent protests.
He was robbed of his service pistol and a shotgun.
Five people were arrested.
One of the suspects was apparently found in possession of the shotgun and ammunition.
Chairperson Francois Beukman says any attack on a SAPS member is a direct attack on the state.
"No stones should be left unturned to find the perpetrators who committed the attack."
Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele will meet with community members in Zwelihle later on Friday to try and defuse tensions.
