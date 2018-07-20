MPs condemn attack on Hermanus policeman

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
Go

MPs condemn attack on Hermanus policeman

The officer was attacked by a group of protesters on Thursday night. He sustained serious injuries.

Police monitoring protesting Zwelihle residents on 18 July 2018. Picture: Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Police monitoring protesting Zwelihle residents on 18 July 2018. Picture: Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Police Portfolio Committee has condemned an attack on a policeman in Zwelihle in Hermanus.

The area has been the scene of violent protests.

The officer was attacked by a group of protesters on Thursday night. He sustained serious injuries.

He was robbed of his service pistol and a shotgun.

Five people were arrested.

One of the suspects was apparently found in possession of the shotgun and ammunition.

Chairperson Francois Beukman says any attack on a SAPS member is a direct attack on the state.

"No stones should be left unturned to find the perpetrators who committed the attack."

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele will meet with community members in Zwelihle later on Friday to try and defuse tensions.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA