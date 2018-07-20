Mozambique: You're invited to taste the best seafood ever!

Follow Lee Kasumba on her visit to the highly recommended Barracas de Macuti in Sofala, Mozambique.

Standard Bank's Africa Connected is all about finding hidden business and tourism gems across the African continent.

On her journey through Mozambique, Lee Kasumba visits the highly recommended Barracas de Macuti in Sofala to sit down to enjoy an array of delicious seafood dishes served by the owner, Anselmo.

Since its establishment in 1994, among some of the famous guests served at the restaurant are the Princess of Holland and, the late Anthony Bourdain.

Click here to access the Africa Connected portal or click below to watch Lee's full interview with Anselmo...