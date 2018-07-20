Mozambique: You're invited to taste the best seafood ever!

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
Go

Mozambique: You're invited to taste the best seafood ever!

Follow Lee Kasumba on her visit to the highly recommended Barracas de Macuti in Sofala, Mozambique.

180717ac-moz11jpg
180717ac-moz11jpg
12 days ago

Standard Bank's Africa Connected is all about finding hidden business and tourism gems across the African continent.

On her journey through Mozambique, Lee Kasumba visits the highly recommended Barracas de Macuti in Sofala to sit down to enjoy an array of delicious seafood dishes served by the owner, Anselmo.

Since its establishment in 1994, among some of the famous guests served at the restaurant are the Princess of Holland and, the late Anthony Bourdain.

Click here to access the Africa Connected portal or click below to watch Lee's full interview with Anselmo...

Timeline

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA