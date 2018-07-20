Popular Topics
Mozambique's tourism potential largely untapped

Pan-African broadcaster, Lee Kasumba chats to Godiba Group's Goncalo Lopes to discuss Mozambique's tourism potential.

12 days ago

On her journey across the continent for Standard Bank's Africa Connected series, Pan-African broadcaster Lee Kasumbu sits down with Godiba Group's Goncalo Lopes to discuss Mozambique's tourism industry.

Mozambique has the potential to become one of the world's most popular tourist attractions and, although it offers an impressive range of tourist attractions, the country still has some of the lowest tourist numbers of all its neighbours.

"The tourism industry is not attractive to investors," says Goncalo Lopes who is invested in working with the Mozambican government and, local partners to improve Beira's infrastructure to attract potential investors.

He admits: "the tourism in Mozambique is too expensive for the quality that is being offered" but, is optimistic about where the country's is heading over the next five years – especially since its recent interest rate drop from 30% to 24%.

We’ve got good potential for tourism.

Goncalo Lopes, Godiba Group

We've got good potential for wild parks.

Goncalo Lopes, Godiba Group

We've got good potential for agriculture.

Goncalo Lopes, Godiba Group

We've got good potential for business in Beira in logistical solutions and, support for the port.

Goncalo Lopes, Godiba Group

Click here to access the Africa Connected portal or click below to watch Lee's full interview with Goncalo Lopes...

This article first appeared on 702 : Mozambique's tourism potential largely untapped

