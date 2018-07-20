Mother of Tom Moyane's alleged assault victim wants justice, not money

Cynthia Masina says she’s been accused of only seeking money from the Moyane family but insist this is not the reason why she has laid criminal charges against Moyane on behalf of her daughter.

JOHANNESBURG – The mother of a teenage girl who says that she was assaulted by suspended Sars boss Tom Moyane says that she doesn’t want any money from his family, only justice and answers.

Moyane will no longer have to answer to allegations of kicking and beating his son’s 17-year-old girlfriend after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) dropped its investigation into the matter, citing a lack of evidence.

“Money is not everything. You can stay in a shack and be happy. I’m very happy wherever I am. They just met about two, three years ago and I was living this life and I’m happy with it. Money won’t change anything. It won’t change anything in my life. I’m happy.”

Moyane has welcomed the NPA’s decision maintaining his innocence.

