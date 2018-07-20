Mossel Bay amends grave site tariffs after public outrage
The municipality angered residents when it hiked the cost for a grave site from R1,900 to R5,070.
CAPE TOWN - The Mossel Bay municipality has amended its tariffs for gravesites after outrage over increases to offset the costs of a new cemetery.
The African National Congress (ANC) and the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa) in Mossel Bay recently opposed the tariff hikes.
Following a meeting on Thursday, council has now resolved to reduce the prices, backdated to the first of this month.
Before the massive tariff increase, a gravesite cost R1,900. The municipality angered residents when it hiked the cost to R5,070.
After reversing the decision, a grave site now costs less than before the price hike at R1,056.
The municipality says it will be subsidising 80% of the actual cost of a grave site.
The new tariff for a double grave for the indigent is R493.
Mossel Bay municipality's Colin Puren said: “The amended and new tariffs will again be exposed to a public participation process where members of the public can give their inputs.”
Icosa, which challenged the increases, says it's pleased the municipality has backtracked on the tariff hikes.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
AfriForum to take on assault case against Moyane
-
Ramaphosa urges Gauteng ANC to reflect on electoral decline
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 17 July 2018
-
SPCA grateful to AfriForum for going after Thandi Modise
-
Fairmount school employee dismissed for sexual misconduct
-
Modise: AfriForum targeting me to show black people can’t farm
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.