Mossel Bay amends grave site tariffs after public outrage

The municipality angered residents when it hiked the cost for a grave site from R1,900 to R5,070.

CAPE TOWN - The Mossel Bay municipality has amended its tariffs for gravesites after outrage over increases to offset the costs of a new cemetery.

The African National Congress (ANC) and the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa) in Mossel Bay recently opposed the tariff hikes.

Following a meeting on Thursday, council has now resolved to reduce the prices, backdated to the first of this month.

Before the massive tariff increase, a gravesite cost R1,900. The municipality angered residents when it hiked the cost to R5,070.

After reversing the decision, a grave site now costs less than before the price hike at R1,056.

The municipality says it will be subsidising 80% of the actual cost of a grave site.

The new tariff for a double grave for the indigent is R493.

Mossel Bay municipality's Colin Puren said: “The amended and new tariffs will again be exposed to a public participation process where members of the public can give their inputs.”

Icosa, which challenged the increases, says it's pleased the municipality has backtracked on the tariff hikes.

