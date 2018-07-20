Modise: AfriForum targeting me to show black people can’t farm

In 2014, SPCA inspectors found dozens of dead and starving animals at Thandi Modise’s North West farm and had to put down more than 160 of those animals.

PRETORIA – The National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise believes that AfriForum's decision to privately prosecute her for animal cruelty is to advance the narrative of the failure of black farmers.

The lobby group and the SPCA announced on Thursday it would pursue the case.

In 2014, SPCA inspectors found dozens of dead and starving animals at Modise’s North West farm and had to put down more than 160 of those animals.

Modise believes that AfriForum is targeting her to show that black people can’t farm and the case has emerged now when Parliament is embarking on a process related to land expropriation without compensation.

But AfriForum says it was the SPCA which approached them in November last year while Parliament’s process was adopted in February this year.

Prosecutor Gerrie Nel is eager to get back into a courtroom.

“Mr Mangwale and his team did a steely work in locating the witnesses in enhancing the case, consulting with experts.”

Nel hopes to have the matter in court within the next three months.

