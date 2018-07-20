Man arrested in Hermanus for possession of stolen SAPS shotgun
Police say that a 32-year-old suspect was caught in possession of the SAPS shotgun and ammunition.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in Hermanus for the possession of a stolen SAPS shotgun.
Violent protests in Zwelihle saw many citizens fear for their life.
The protests have also prevented learners from attending school.
Spokesperson Andre Traut: "The situation in Hermanus last night hit a volatile point when one of our members was attacked and severely assaulted by protesters. The member was robbed of his 9mm firearm and a shotgun during the attack. He was admitted to hospital, where he is being treated."
