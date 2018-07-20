Makhura: We’re ready to test Constitution for land expropriation
Delivering his political report at the provincial conference in Irene on Friday afternoon, David Makhura said the province is ready to test the Constitution.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says the provincial government will begin expropriating land without compensation even as Parliament holds public hearings on the matter.
Delivering his political report at the provincial conference in Irene on Friday afternoon, Makhura said the province is ready to test the Constitution.
Hearings have been held around the country on whether Section 25 of the Constitution should be amended to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.
Makhura says they won't wait for that process to conclude before they begin acting on their plans to redistribute land.
“We are ready to test the Constitution, there is land that is being used for speculation by speculators. Our people are land-hungry, others want to do business, they want to expand their own businesses. This land shall be given to them. This land belongs to us and it shall be given to the people.”
#ANCGP Makhura: Recent polling data shows that the ANC is steadily regaining confidence of people. But we must not be complacent. We still have a long way to go. QH pic.twitter.com/yr0AUnkMmz— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 20, 2018
Makhura has also hit out at the practice of deploying ANC members and leaders to top positions in government without training.
He warned this practice will undermine efforts by the ANC to clean up the state.
He says the party must not make the mistake of covering up incompetence.
“When comrades are given the responsibilities above their level of competence, they will be a newling death. They will fail not only the ANC [but also] the masses. It doesn’t matter how good they are, they are half [competent].”
Makhura is expected to be elected the provincial ANC chairperson unopposed at the conference this weekend.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
