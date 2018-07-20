Magashule hits out at ANC members who take party to court

Magashule gave the opening address at the KwaZulu-Natal ANC’s elective conference, which got off to a late start by six hours partly because of a new court challenge.

DURBAN – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has slated those who take the party to court, describing them as counter-revolutionaries that have been planted to “kill” the movement.

On Thursday afternoon, another last-minute attempt to interdict the gathering at the Pietermaritzburg High Court was struck off the roll and dismissed with costs.

The ANC says that the courts have vindicated the party’s internal processes after the national disputes resolution committee have the green light that all processes were above board.

Magashule has cautioned against those who claim to be a part of the ANC collective but place their individual interests above those of the organisation.

“What type of a member are you? Is it because you have not conducted political education? Is it because you were funded by a counter-revolutionary?”

Magashule wants to know who is funding all the legal challenges against the party.

The ANC secretary-general says that the conference should be used to reflect on how to defend the gains of the revolution.