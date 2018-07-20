Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Christo Wiese responds to tax evasion claims

| The billionaire businessman spoke to Talk Radio 702 host Bruce Whitfield about the allegations reported by amaBungane that he's at the centre of a multi-billion-rand tax evasion.

JOHANNESBURG - South African billionaire businessman Christo Wiese has responded to reports alleging that he is at the centre of a multi-billion-rand tax evasion.

Investigative group amaBungane has obtained court papers which apparently reveal that the South African Revenue Service (Sars) is trying to recover R3.9 billion in taxes and penalties dating back to 2007 from Wiese.

Wiese and the implicated parties have denied there was an attempt to evade tax or that any benefit was derived from the scheme.

He spoke to Talk Radio 702 host Bruce Whitfield about the allegations and insists he does not owe Sars anything and says the matter is being challenged in court.

Listen to the above audio for more.

