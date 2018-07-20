[LISTEN] Gerrie Nel explains AfriForum move to prosecute Thandi Modise

CapeTalk | In 2014, SPCA inspectors found dozens of dead and starving animals at Modise’s North West farm and had to put down more than 160 of those animals.

CAPE TOWN - Advocate Gerrie Nel explains why AfriForum has decided to prosecute chairperson of the National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise on charges of cruelty to animals.

In 2014, SPCA inspectors found dozens of dead and starving animals at Modise’s North West farm and had to put down more than 160 of those animals.

