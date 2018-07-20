10 years for KZN father convicted of sexual assault, child porn
The accused was traced by police using his IP address after he shared his content on Facebook and via emails.
JOHANNESBURG - A Margate father has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting his daughter and creating child pornography.
The police's Ngobile Gwala says after seizing his devices they found child pornography images of children, including his five-year-old daughter.
Gwala says the father was linked to two other men in Australia and the US who were also arrested.
“The sterling work by the FCS Unit [Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences] with the US Homeland Security resulted in the conviction of the accused. He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.”
