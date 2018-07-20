KZN ANC nomination process expected to be hotly contested affair
The conference is taking place after a failed attempt to stop it from going ahead a second time.
DURBAN – A hotly contested nominations process is expected to get underway at the KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC)’s elective conference on Friday morning, where a generational battle has emerged as a factor in the selection of new leaders.
Thousands of delegates listened to secretary-general Ace Magashule, who gave the opening address, where he said that the youth must have patience to be groomed and wait for their turn to lead.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was initially meant to open the conference but will now close the event on Saturday when the results are announced.
#ANCKZN Delegates singing “Asinalo uvalo yiloSuper esimfunayo” pic.twitter.com/HLGYmWvxZF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 19, 2018
#ANCKZN The day is over for the media. Delegates will now get the organizational report, then go to plenary to adopt credentials and meet the Elexions agency officials.Spokesperson Pule Mabe says nominations are likely to take place first thing in the morning. ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 19, 2018
Delegates could be heard singing songs in support of former provincial secretary Super Zuma, whose supporters are understood to want the old executive to return unchanged.
But others are calling for former spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli to be elected in that position.
There has been a proposed “unity” slate which includes Sihle Zikalala and Mike Mabuyakhulu, who were on opposing camps ahead of Nasrec.
Ntuli and Zikalala also form part of a group of former ANC Youth League members who are understood to be a part of discussions around a generational take over within the organisation.
But during his address last night, Magashule seems to be hitting back.
“We don’t talk age. We talk generations because you remember the youth league is the breeding school. Now if the youth league is a breeding school, the youth must have patience to be groomed and nurtured.”
