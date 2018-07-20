Kruger Park ranger dies following shootout with poachers
It's understood rangers were tracking the poachers on Thursday when the criminals opened fire on the rangers' vehicle.
JOHANNESBURG - A Kruger National Park ranger has died after being seriously wounded during a shootout with alleged rhino poachers.
It’s now emerged that the ranger who was wounded during that shootout died en route to the hospital.
Department of Environmental Affairs spokesperson Albi Modise said: “Police are investigating what led to the killing and all the linked activities because there’s a strong belief that the poachers were in that particular area. The minister strongly condemns this as an act of aggression by unscrupulous individuals and a gang and has sent a message of condolences to the family of the ranger.”
