Kodwa: ANC must improve vetting, conduct lifestyle audits on party employees
Zizi Kodwa says the ANC must not only improve its vetting processes but start introducing lifestyle audits for its employees.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member Zizi Kodwa has told Eyewitness News the party must introduce lifestyle audits on its employees to avoid being embarrassed when its workers are involved in acts of crime.
Kodwa was reacting to confirmation from Police Minister Bheki Cele that the party’s former employee Velile Present has been linked to other cash-in-transit heists and serious crimes.
He was arrested for a recent heist in Soweto and appeared in court earlier this week, together with three other suspects.
But what about the party’s leaders who are convicted criminals?
“There are some who might say they’re acting on behalf of the ANC but because of their position in the ANC, whatever action they get involved in, damages the image if the ANC and we must stop.”
He says there are people who become disappointed when the ANC members are involved in criminality because they see the party as being beyond reproach.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
