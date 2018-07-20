Kensington policing forum to lead protest against gang violence
Community members are also calling for additional police officers to be deployed to the local police station.
CAPE TOWN - Disgruntled Kensington and Factreton residents are expected to take to the streets this weekend in protest against a spike in gang violence.
The Kensington Community Policing Forum (CPF) says at least three shooting incidents have been reported every day for the last two weeks and residents are living in fear.
CPF spokesperson Cheslyn Steenberg said: “The Kensington CPF invites all residents, organisations, neighbourhood watchers, and CPFs to our solidarity picket on Sunday 29 July 2018 at 2 pm. The plan is to line the main street, which is Sunderland Street.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
