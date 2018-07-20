Popular Topics
Go

JMPD officer beaten by taxi driver discharged from hospital

Nompumelelo Salley was beaten by the taxi driver while she was directing traffic at the Joe Slovo and Houghton Drive intersection on Friday morning.

JMPD officer Nompumelelo Salley who was assaulted by a taxi driver is pictured with Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba and her husband. Picture: @HermanMashaba.Twitter.
JMPD officer Nompumelelo Salley who was assaulted by a taxi driver is pictured with Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba and her husband. Picture: @HermanMashaba.Twitter.
2 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A female Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer who was attacked by a taxi driver has been discharged from Milpark Hospital.

Nompumelelo Salley was beaten by the taxi driver while she was directing traffic at the Joe Slovo and Houghton Drive intersection on Friday morning.

It’s understood the driver grew impatient and when Salley turned her back to direct traffic, the driver smashed into her with his vehicle; she was dragged while holding onto the wipers for a few metres.

Officials say when the driver finally got out of the vehicle, he began beating Sally.

He's been charged with assault at the Hillbrow Police Station.

