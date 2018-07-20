JMPD officer beaten by taxi driver discharged from hospital

Nompumelelo Salley was beaten by the taxi driver while she was directing traffic at the Joe Slovo and Houghton Drive intersection on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - A female Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer who was attacked by a taxi driver has been discharged from Milpark Hospital.

Nompumelelo Salley was beaten by the taxi driver while she was directing traffic at the Joe Slovo and Houghton Drive intersection on Friday morning.

It’s understood the driver grew impatient and when Salley turned her back to direct traffic, the driver smashed into her with his vehicle; she was dragged while holding onto the wipers for a few metres.

Officials say when the driver finally got out of the vehicle, he began beating Sally.

He's been charged with assault at the Hillbrow Police Station.

This morning at about 7:00am, three Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers were deployed to the intersection of Houghton Drive and Houghton Avenue in Houghton on traffic points duty, when an impatient taxi driver attacked one of the female officers. pic.twitter.com/SrXIPITe7p — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) July 20, 2018