Hawks probe suspected explosive devices found at KZN Woolworths stores

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
Go

Hawks probe suspected explosive devices found at KZN Woolworths stores

The Hawks and the South African Police Service have responded to a number of calls about suspected explosives found at Woolworths stores in KwaZulu-Natal.

The scene of yet another suspected explosive device that was found at a Woolworths store in the Durban CBD on 19 July 2018. Picture: Supplied
The scene of yet another suspected explosive device that was found at a Woolworths store in the Durban CBD on 19 July 2018. Picture: Supplied
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks says that the latest suspected explosive device found at a Woolworths store in the Durban CBD will form part of ongoing investigations into similar incidents.

Officers were called to the store on Thursday where they defused the device before reopening the area to the public.

The Hawks and the South African Police Service have responded to a number of calls about suspected explosives found at Woolworths stores in KwaZulu-Natal.

It's still unclear who is planting the devices and why.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says that tests are being run on the suspected explosive.

“We’re still waiting for the results taken from the device but this is going to form part of an ongoing investigation regarding these devices that have been found.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA