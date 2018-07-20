Hawks probe suspected explosive devices found at KZN Woolworths stores

The Hawks and the South African Police Service have responded to a number of calls about suspected explosives found at Woolworths stores in KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks says that the latest suspected explosive device found at a Woolworths store in the Durban CBD will form part of ongoing investigations into similar incidents.

Officers were called to the store on Thursday where they defused the device before reopening the area to the public.

It's still unclear who is planting the devices and why.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says that tests are being run on the suspected explosive.

“We’re still waiting for the results taken from the device but this is going to form part of an ongoing investigation regarding these devices that have been found.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)