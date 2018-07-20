Group threatens to shut down roads in protest against fuel price hikes
The People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases says that it will shut down roads next week Friday to get government’s attention about the high fuel costs.
CAPE TOWN - The People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases says that it will shut down the country's roads next week in a mass march against fuel price hikes.
With the price of petrol reaching unprecedented highs, it’s set to increase once again next month.
The People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases says that it will shut down roads next week Friday to get government’s attention about the high fuel costs.
The organisation Visvin Reddy says that South Africans can no longer accept the increasing petrol prices.
He says that the organisation will be blocking major roads and highways next week Friday and has called on citizens to join.
"We call upon all South African to join us in our campaign and to switch off their vehicles. Obviously, the roads will be closed on the day and it will not be safe for anyone to leave their homes, so you're welcome to stay at home or go to a place of worship and pray for the country."
Reddy says that there is still time for government to talk to the organisation before the protest to listen to its solutions to avoid yet another price hike.
Popular in Local
-
Modise: AfriForum targeting me to show black people can’t farm
-
Magashule hits out at ANC members who take party to court
-
Sandringham High School principal missing
-
Gauteng Education Dept hopes to find missing school principal
-
Policeman critical after axe attack in Zwelihle
-
Rand stabilises after steep fall
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.