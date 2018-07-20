Group threatens to shut down roads in protest against fuel price hikes

The People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases says that it will shut down roads next week Friday to get government’s attention about the high fuel costs.

CAPE TOWN - The People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases says that it will shut down the country's roads next week in a mass march against fuel price hikes.

With the price of petrol reaching unprecedented highs, it’s set to increase once again next month.

The organisation Visvin Reddy says that South Africans can no longer accept the increasing petrol prices.

He says that the organisation will be blocking major roads and highways next week Friday and has called on citizens to join.

"We call upon all South African to join us in our campaign and to switch off their vehicles. Obviously, the roads will be closed on the day and it will not be safe for anyone to leave their homes, so you're welcome to stay at home or go to a place of worship and pray for the country."

Reddy says that there is still time for government to talk to the organisation before the protest to listen to its solutions to avoid yet another price hike.