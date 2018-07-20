Gauteng Education Dept hopes to find missing school principal

Sandringham High School principal Phillip du Plessis hasn't reported for work since schools reopened on Tuesday and has not been home either.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department has promised support for pupils and teachers at Sandringham High School where the principal is missing.

Phillip du Plessis hasn't reported for work since schools reopened on Tuesday and has not been home either.

It is alleged that he was driving a school vehicle on the day of his disappearance, which was found parked at Carnival City.

Footage shows Du Plessis entering the casino two weeks ago but there’s no sign of him leaving.

The Department's Steve Mabona says: “We’ve assisted the school to circulate the missing adult alert going around the areas and we’re hoping that maybe if some of the members of the public identify him, they can be able to assist us with that information.”

