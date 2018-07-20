Fairmount school teacher dismissed for sexual misconduct
The man was charged back in March after videos emerged, showing his alleged engagement in sexual activity with pupils.
CAPE TOWN - The Fairmount Secondary School teacher who's facing allegations of sexual misconduct has been dismissed from the school in Grassy Park.
He was charged back in March after videos emerged showing his alleged engagement in sexual activity with pupils.
The Western Cape Education Department says it conducted its own investigation into the matter after claims of the teacher's acts made the rounds on social media.
It’s understood the pupils involved in the activity were from more than one school in the Western Cape.
The department's Bronagh Hammond says sexual misconduct claims are not taken lightly.
“In order to assist schools in managing child abuse and sexual offences, we have made available to schools guidelines called the Abuse No More Protocol. It’s a form of legislation that highlights the responsibilities of educators who may suspect or deal with disclosures of child abuse and sexual abuse against children.”
