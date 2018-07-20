Popular Topics
Eskom: We don't have a coal crisis

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says they don't want to wait for a crisis to happen before reacting.

FILE: Surface coal mine transportation. Picture: Supplied
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says that there’s no coal crisis and no shortage in supply.

The utility has been accused of spending a R100 million a month per truck to transport coal stockpiles from Medupi Power Station in Limpopo to Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga.

It emerged in December that Gupta-owned Tegeta threatened to shut down coal supply to Eskom.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says they don't want to wait for a crisis to happen before reacting.

“For us to avoid running out of coal, we’ve placed a minimum of 100 million tonnes of coal so that we can get that coal and avoid the delays. But if we’re told of coal not being there on the ground, then it’s a different story which has nothing to do with Eskom necessarily.”

Senior coal analyst Xavier Prevost has warned that the situation is far worse than the picture being painted by the parastatal.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

