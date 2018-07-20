Eskom's Daniels found guilty of serious misconduct & dismissed

Daniels was found guilty on all four charges related to her involvement in the McKinsey, Trillian and Tegeta transactions as well as the distribution of confidential information.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that suspended head of legal and compliance Suzanne Daniels has been dismissed.

Independent chair of her disciplinary hearing Advocate Nazir Cassim has found Daniels committed serious misconduct and that she breached her duties of good faith, trust and confidence.

Daniels was found guilty on all four charges related to her involvement in the McKinsey, Trillian and Tegeta transactions as well as the distribution of confidential information.

