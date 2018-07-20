Ennerdale community takes City of Johannesburg to court over shack demolitions
Last week, the JMPD demolished structures in extension nine of the Joburg south suburb after hundreds of residents grabbed land and erected structures.
JOHANNESBURG – The Ennerdale community is taking the City of Johannesburg to court on Friday morning, claiming that Metro Police illegally demolished their shacks built on government-owned land.
The community claims that government is not delivering houses as promised five years ago already.
In draft court papers that Eyewitness News has seen, the community claims that the JMPD acted unconstitutionally to demolish their shacks.
Community spokesperson Farouk Jarine says they are seeking an urgent interdict against the city to stop demolishing their shacks.
“People were staying there, people were desperate that’s why the people were living there.”
But last week, the JMPD defended their move to demolish structures, saying that it was not occupied.
The community has also handed in photos and videos as proof that it was unconstitutional to demolish their shacks.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
