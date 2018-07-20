EC mother, toddler (3) die in fire

The details around the tragedy are still unclear but it’s understood the mother tried to rescue her daughter from the burning house.

CAPE TOWN – A mother and her daughter have died in a fire at their house in Ngqamakhwe in the Eastern Cape.

The details around the tragedy are still unclear but it’s understood the mother had left her four children at home on Thursday when she went to the shop.

She returned to find the house on fire and rushed in trying to save her young daughter.

The police's Jackson Manatha said: “The house was on fire [and] she came back rushing. She was told that the three-year-old daughter was inside the burning house. She went inside to try and rescue the child. Unfortunately, she also died in that fire as well.”

