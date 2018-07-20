DA clarifies its stance on declaring teaching an essential service
The party made submissions to the Essential Services Committee hearings on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has clarified that it doesn’t want the entire education sector to be declared an essential service, saying it only wants a few staff members to fall under this category to supervise pupils when teachers are on strike.
The DA made submissions to the Essential Services Committee hearings on Friday.
The party’s shadow minister of basic education Nomsa Marchesi says they only want a certain number of staff members to be declared essential service workers.
“We are talking about legal strikes whereby you find that in certain instances learners are left unsupervised with one who has authority to take action should they be an emergency.”
But the South African Democratic Teachers Union’s Nkosana Dolopi says the DA’s proposal doesn’t make sense.
“When all the teachers are there [at school] already we problems in terms of the safety of the learners. Imagine if you had to remain with three teachers with thousands [of] learners at school. How will they be able to manage?”
The hearings have concluded.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
