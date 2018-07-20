DA clarifies its stance on declaring teaching an essential service

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
Go

DA clarifies its stance on declaring teaching an essential service

The party made submissions to the Essential Services Committee hearings on Friday.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has clarified that it doesn’t want the entire education sector to be declared an essential service, saying it only wants a few staff members to fall under this category to supervise pupils when teachers are on strike.

The DA made submissions to the Essential Services Committee hearings on Friday.

The party’s shadow minister of basic education Nomsa Marchesi says they only want a certain number of staff members to be declared essential service workers.

“We are talking about legal strikes whereby you find that in certain instances learners are left unsupervised with one who has authority to take action should they be an emergency.”

But the South African Democratic Teachers Union’s Nkosana Dolopi says the DA’s proposal doesn’t make sense.

“When all the teachers are there [at school] already we problems in terms of the safety of the learners. Imagine if you had to remain with three teachers with thousands [of] learners at school. How will they be able to manage?”

The hearings have concluded.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA