Court rules it is unconstitutional for govt to delay fixing dilapidated schools

In her ruling, acting judge Nomawabo Msizi said she cannot fathom why the department can't 'develop a plan and allocate resources' to fix schools.

CAPE TOWN – The High Court in the Bhisho has ruled that it is unconstitutional for government to indefinitely delay the repairing of dilapidated schools.

Lobby group Equal Education took the Basic Education Department to court, arguing that some terms in the department's norms and standards regulations are invalid, inappropriate and unconstitutional.

In her ruling, acting judge Nomawabo Msizi said that she cannot fathom why the department can't "develop a plan and allocate resources" to fix schools.

The department failed to meet its own deadline in 2016, after releasing its Norms and Standards for School Infrastructure report.

Frustrated by the department's inaction, Equal Education looked to the courts.

Equal Education's Daniel Linde says that the ruling affects public schools across the country.

“Every learner and family and teacher attending public school can rely on these regulations to say my school should have water, sanitation, electricity and proper structures.”

When the report was released, over 9,000 schools still used pit latrines, which is another burning issue that the president wants dealt with urgently.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)